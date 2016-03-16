United duo hand Van Gaal fitness boost

Ashley Young and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson have handed Manchester United a timely fitness boost after returning to training on Wednesday.

Young has not featured since United's Premier League win over Liverpool in January with a groin injury, while Borthwick-Jackson has been sidelined with a knock.

The 19-year-old defender - who has impressed since breaking into the first team at Old Trafford this season - has been unavailable for Louis van Gaal since the 3-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on February 22.

It remains to be seen if the duo will be risked for Thursday's Europa League second-leg clash against Liverpool when United attempt to rescue a 2-0 deficit, as Van Gaal's men visit Manchester City in the Premier League for the derby on Sunday.