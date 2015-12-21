United fans' belief being tested by poor form - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal concedes the belief of Manchester United fans is being tested by their current slump.

Saturday's lacklustre 2-1 loss at home to Norwich City extended United's current winless run to six matches across all competitions and left them fifth in the Premier League - nine points shy of surprise leaders Leicester City.

United's style of play under Van Gaal has come in for growing criticism among a section of the club's fanbase and media reports in the UK have linked them with a move for the recently available Jose Mourinho, who parted company with Chelsea last Thursday amid a dismal title defence.

But following a brief encounter with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the aftermath of the Norwich loss, Van Gaal believes he still has backing at boardroom level.

"Ed was very fast out of the dressing room but I feel that support, yes," the Dutchman told reporters.

"The most important support is from the players because the players have to do it on the pitch and the chemistry between the players and the managers, and his staff is very important.

"Of course the belief of the fans in the manager is also very important. Last year we had only 13 [points, after 10 games] and they believed in me.

"Now we are in a bad period, we have lost three matches in a row, and their belief has been tested."