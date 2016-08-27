United have the fear factor back - Shaw

Luke Shaw says Manchester United have their "fear factor" back after an off-season of big spending under Jose Mourinho.

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have arrived at Old Trafford as United aim to become title challengers again following several seasons of relative struggle under David Moyes and then Louis van Gaal.

Mourinho has overseen victories in all of his first three matches in charge and Shaw, who made his return this season from a broken leg, claimed the mood within the squad is buoyant.

"It hasn't been the best few years, but all of a sudden it feels really good, really positive," he told the Guardian.

"We feel we have that fear factor back where people are thinking this team is going to be hard to beat. I'm fit, I'm happy, I still feel I have a lot more to give. I just want to push on now."

Shaw turned down Mourinho's Chelsea when he left Southampton in 2014, something that prompted a humorous exchange between the left-back and his new manager.

"We've had a little joke about it," he said.

"He's a cool manager. 'Why didn't you come?' he wanted to know. I just felt I had more opportunity of first-team football here.

"But now I'm with him and I'm really happy he's here."