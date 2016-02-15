United to name stand after Bobby Charlton

Manchester United are to name the South Stand at Old Trafford after former player and current director Bobby Charlton.

Charlton joined United as an apprentice in 1953 and, having survived the Munich air crash five years later, went on to make 758 appearances, scoring a record 249 goals.

He also played a key role in England's World Cup win in 1966 and was his country's top scorer before being surpassed in September 2015 by United captain Wayne Rooney.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "Bobby is, quite simply, the most iconic figure in English football history. A player, a diplomat, a gentleman and a tireless worker for charity, he represents everything that is good about football and Manchester United.

"It has been a privilege to know him and humbling to work alongside him for the last 10 years. Renaming the South Stand, which contains both the Directors’ Box and the old players’ changing rooms, is a fitting tribute to all that Bobby has contributed to the club both as a player and a director."

Charlton added: "This is a great honour and I am very proud – for myself and my family – that the club has chosen to name the South Stand after me. Manchester United has been such an important part of my life and I have so many wonderful memories of this Theatre of Dreams. As a player, I remember the goals and the marvellous players I played with. As a director, I have seen some outstanding matches and players. It is a special place indeed.



"I would like to thank everyone connected with Manchester United. So many people work so hard to keep us at the top; their effort should never be forgotten. But most of all, I would like to thank Norma, my wonderful wife, and my family for the support and encouragement they have always provided. This is for them."

The unveiling of the new name will take place at the home game against Everton on April 2.