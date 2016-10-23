United not distracted by Mourinho's Chelsea return - Young

Manchester United will not be distracted by the high levels of anticipation surrounding Jose Mourinho's return to Chelsea on Sunday, says Ashley Young.

After guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2014-15, Mourinho left Stamford Bridge last December after a dismal start to their championship defence.

Ahead of the Portuguese taking United to his former stomping grounds, Young is solely focused on what will take place on the pitch.

"I think there will obviously be a lot of talk going into the game of making sure you know your jobs, making sure we know the game plan," he told MUTV.

"That will be it really. Obviously, you do a few things outside and try to prepare yourself but the main thing is being ready when that kick-off comes and being able to be 100 per cent again.

"As I've said before and after the Liverpool game [a 0-0 draw last Monday], their players were coming out and speaking about it a lot and the press were all over it as well.

"It's going to be the same again on Sunday with the manager going back there but, as players, we just concentrate on the game. We don't worry about what's being said in the press or what else is going on.

"You just want to go out there and perform and that's exactly what every player in the squad will be looking to do. As soon as that whistle goes, it's down to what goes on out on that pitch.

"I've got every confidence in myself, in the team and in the squad as a whole to go out there and perform and get three points and we'll talk after the game."