United planning for life without De Gea - Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal appears consigned to losing David De Gea after the Dutchman revealed the club has already compiled a list of potential goalkeeper replacements.

De Gea, who comes out of contract at the end of 2015-16, has been reluctant to sign a contract extension and the Spain international is now tipped to leave United in favour of a switch to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old was born in Madrid and emerged from Atletico Madrid's youth system before Alex Ferguson prised the keeper to Old Trafford in 2011.

With the Spaniard still mulling over his future, Van Gaal told reporters United will not stand still as Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) and Asmir Begovic (Stoke City) continue to be linked to the Premier League giants.

"We have a list of goalkeepers who can replace him because we have to be organised also," Van Gaal said ahead of Sunday's showdown with Arsenal.

"We want him [De Gea] to stay, so hopefully he shall sign. I don't know if we can offer him everything Real can, because I cannot speak for Real Madrid.

"We have three parties here and most important party is always the player. We want him to sign but he has to sign, and he has to want to stay here at Manchester United.

"I don't know why he has not made the decision. I cannot say what he is saying to me."