United setback passes by FIFA fan Powell

Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell admitted he did not see his parent club's latest setback at Midtjylland as he prepares to make his Hull City debut at Arsenal.

Powell is set to play in Hull's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Arsenal on Saturday after joining the Championship leaders on loan from United.

The 21-year-old's Old Trafford colleagues suffered a humiliating 2-1 Europa League loss in Denmark on Thursday, but Powell was entertaining himself on his games console at the time.

Asked whether he watched the match, Powell told a news conference: "No, I completely forgot - I was playing FIFA, if I'm being honest.

"I did read the reports and, I don't know, it’s hard. They're under pressure because the gaffer has come out and said [winning the Europa League] is the best way to qualify for the Champions League next year.

"They've had so many injuries, with Wazza [Wayne Rooney] going out and David [De Gea] was injured before the game.

"But there's no excuse. They should have won, but that's just the way it is."

Injury problems have played their part in Powell failing to establish himself at United after joining from Crewe Alexandra as a highly-rated youngster.

His United contract expires at the end of this season but Hull boss Steve Bruce is open to giving him an extended opportunity at the KC Stadium should he impress on loan.

"Nick will definitely play at Arsenal," he said. "To be fair to Nick, he came here with a bit of an injury but he has now trained for 10 days.

"Nick could be just the type of player we're looking for and he will have a big part to play in the coming weeks. I've told him that.

"He's versatile and can play as a striker or as a midfielder and I'm sure he can give us that bit of impetus."

Ex-United captain Bruce also backed his former club to turn their struggles around.

"It's a disappointing result and they're going through a difficult period, but I'm sure they will come through," he added.