United striker Wilson joins Brighton on loan

Manchester United striker James Wilson will spend the rest of the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season, with the England Under-21 international struggling for playing time under Louis van Gaal.

Wilson will train with the Championship side for the first time on Friday and will be available for the weekend meeting with Birmingham City.

"We have been keen to add a striker, and James has been our number-one target for some time, so we are absolutely delighted to have completed the deal," Brighton coach Chris Hughton told the club's official website.

"James is an exciting young striker, and we hope that this move will prove to be very good for all parties involved.



"He is very highly thought of at Old Trafford and he has been in and around the first-team picture at Manchester United since Ryan Giggs gave him his debut the season before last.



"There was a huge amount of competition from rival clubs to sign James on loan and it has been another great team effort to secure his signature."

Brighton are second in the Championship, only behind leaders Hull City on goal difference, but have won just one of their last five fixtures.