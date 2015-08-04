United target Bale happy at Real

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale insisted he is happy in the Spanish capital, despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Bale and the Premier League giants are reportedly willing to break the transfer record in order to prise the Wales international away from Madrid as Angel di Maria nears his switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bale has repeatedly stressed his determination to stay in Madrid after coming in for criticism from all quarters in 2014-15, with pundits and Real fans alike venting frustration at his performances.

And the 26-year-old, who scored against former club Tottenham in Tuesday's 2-0 friendly win in Munich, reiterated his desire to remain in La Liga under the guidance of coach Rafael Benitez.

"I am confident anyway but it's great to have the support of the manager and the president and hopefully I can repay them now with goals and trophies," Bale said.

"I have spoken to the manager about playing through the middle. I'm able to go out to the left, the right and the centre which is what I was doing at Tottenham and what I do at Wales.

"That's where I play my best football so it's something I'm enjoying. It's my best position. I feel when I played for Tottenham I played my best football there.

"When I play for Wales I play there and play my best football so, for me, that's my position and that's where I play my best. It's where I want to play."