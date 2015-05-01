United would be wrong to re-sign Pogba - Scholes

Paul Scholes does not believe Manchester United should make a move to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford.

Pogba left United in July 2012 after opting against signing a new contract, allowing him to move to a Juventus team with whom he now enjoys a starring role

The France international has been strongly linked with a switch away from the Serie A champions, with United among the clubs linked with the midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have agreed an €80million fee for Pogba, and Scholes feels that fee is too steep for United to consider signing him.

"I don't feel they should go back to sign Pogba for the sums being talked about having lost him for the compensation payment," Scholes wrote in his column for The Independent.

"I understand that Chelsea did the same when they bought back Nemanja Matic from Benfica, but his fee was nothing like the numbers quoted for Pogba. It would feel wrong to me."

Scholes feels his decision to come out of retirement was partly responsible for Pogba's United exit.

"I think my return to the team, and the game time Paul got, was a small part of it," he added.

"As I recall, the home game to Blackburn Rovers on 31 December 2011, a surprise defeat for United as it turned out, had been a key moment in Paul's thinking.

"Paul was on the bench and very frustrated that he had not started the match. So by the time I came back into the side in January he might well have made up his mind that he was leaving.

"But I don't suppose it helped having an old boy come back into the team in front of him.

"The reality was that he had not played well enough to deserve a regular place before then because, if that had been the case, our manager would undoubtedly have selected him.

"Although I never spoke to Sir Alex [Ferguson] about the details, the understanding in the dressing room was that Paul's advisers just asked for too much money for his next professional deal.

"They wanted first-team money for a player who was not in the first team at that stage. United felt that was not right and stuck to their principles.

"He left that summer and very quickly established himself at Juventus, which can happen. You have to give Juventus credit for giving him the opportunity."