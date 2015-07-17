Uruguay World Cup winner Alcides Ghiggia dies

World Cup winner Alcides Ghiggia died aged 88 on Thursday, the dual international famous for his role in the 1950 showpiece tournament.

Ghiggia represented both Uruguay and Italy in his playing career, and it was in his first year as an international footballer in which he rose to fame - scoring the decisive goal in Uruguay's 2-1 win over Brazil to win the World Cup at the Maracana.

Fittingly, Thursday was the 65th anniversary of Ghiggia's World Cup heroics.

Ghiggia was born in Montevideo, but his Italian heritage saw him defect and play five internationals for Italy from 1957-59.

The winger also played 201 matches for Roma, and was a key part in two Uruguayan Primera Division titles for Penarol - a side he would go on to coach for a short period in 1980.