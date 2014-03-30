Uruguay Wrap: Miramar-Penarol postponed

The division's bottom club were due to host Penarol, who lie sixth, but the executive board of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) decided that the match would not take place due to concerns over a lack of security at the ground.

Elsewhere, Juventud's meeting with Fenix was abandoned due to heavy rain, together with the match between Rentistas and River Plate.

Juventud and leaders Fenix were locked at 1-1, while the other game was goalless, and a statement on the AUF's official Twitter page said that the matches would continue on Tuesday.

Wanderers remain a point behind Fenix and River Plate after a 3-2 home win over Danubio.

Gaston Rodriguez Maeso's first-half brace put Wanderers in control.

Diego Martinones pulled one back 18 minutes from time, but Sergio Blanco restored his side's two-goal advantage four minutes later before Jonathan Alvez set up a nervy finish with six minutes to go.

Cerro climbed up to 11th place with a 2-1 win over Cerro Largo thanks to goals from Juan Ignacio Delgado and Hector Acuna.

Defensor Sporting matched that result at home against Racing, in a game that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

The home side went in front on the stroke of half-time through Giorgian De Arrascaeta, but were dealt a blow in the 55th minute when Gaston Silva saw red.

Leandro Ezquerra equalised a minute later, yet the visitors then saw Angel Cayetano dismissed in the 68th minute and Ignacio Risso popped up with a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Elsewhere, Liverpool beat Nacional 1-0 and the game between Sud America and El Tanque Sisley ended goalless.