US Saint-Malo 1 Mont de Marsan Stade 0: Lahaye settles close tie

US Saint-Malo qualified for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mont de Marsan Stade on Saturday.

Captain Thomas Lahaye's goal after 72 minutes was enough to separate the two sides at the Stade de Marville in Saint-Malo.

The game almost went to extra-time, but a crucial save by Saint-Malo goalkeeper Mathieu Sail denied second-half substitute Fabien Labarbe in a one-on-one situation.