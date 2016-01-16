US Saint-Malo 1 Mont de Marsan Stade 0: Lahaye settles close tie
A lone goal from Thomas Lahaye saw US Saint-Malo book a last-16 berth in the 2015-16 Coupe de France.
US Saint-Malo qualified for the round of 16 of the Coupe de France after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Mont de Marsan Stade on Saturday.
Captain Thomas Lahaye's goal after 72 minutes was enough to separate the two sides at the Stade de Marville in Saint-Malo.
The game almost went to extra-time, but a crucial save by Saint-Malo goalkeeper Mathieu Sail denied second-half substitute Fabien Labarbe in a one-on-one situation.
