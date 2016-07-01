USA to play first friendly against Cuba since 1947

The United States and Cuba will play their first international friendly since 1947, US Soccer announced on Thursday.

In an historic meeting, USA and Cuba will clash in Havana on October 7.

The friendly will be the second time USA will have visited Cuba in 69 years.

"We are happy to have the chance to bring our team to Cuba," USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann said in a statement, having guided the Americans to a fourth-place finish at the Copa America Centenario in June.

"In addition to good competition, we are always looking for our group to have different experiences, and this is a unique opportunity."

On September 6, 2008, USA defeated Cuba 1-0 in the semi-final Round of qualifying for the 2010 World Cup.