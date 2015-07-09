USA v Haiti: Guzan determined to improve on shaky Gold Cup start

Brad Guzan is confident United States can build on their CONCACAF Gold Cup victory over Honduras and maintain their perfect start against Haiti.

The co-hosts had to withstand an early barrage from the Honduras forwards in Texas before running out 2-1 winners, with Guzan making a few excellent saves.

His hard work was rewarded either side of halt-time by a Clint Dempsey double and, although the Aston Villa goalkeeper was eventually beaten by Carlos Discua, USA hung on to make a winning start.

With Haiti and Panama drawing 0-0 in Group A's other opening game, the three points leave Jurgen Klinsmann's team in pole position to qualify on top of the pool.

Guzan believes the early wobble will eventually stand them in good stead for the tournament and expects a better display when they meet Haiti in Foxborough.

"It's huge [to start with three points]," he said. "Any time you enter a tournament, you want to start off with three points and we were able to do that.

"We know it wasn't our best performance, [but] a sign of a good team is when you don't play well and you win the game and that's what we did.

"Our commitment and willingness to win obviously were good. I think we gave the ball away cheaply a few too many times, but in saying that, good teams find a way to win when they don't play well and I think we did that really well."

For the visitors, a clash with the biggest name at the tournament will be a tough task, but head coach Marc Collat hopes they cause another upset after the stalemate with Panama.

And he believes the minnows should not be underestimated by USA despite there being 28 places between them in the FIFA rankings and Haiti not beating their pponents since 1969.

He said: "In Haiti, we have players who play all over the world, in first division in Europe as well as the MLS.

"Now it's very hard for a big team to beat a so-called little team because football is international now. Players are playing everywhere."