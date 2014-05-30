Valbuena backs France to surprise at World Cup

After finishing second to Spain in the qualifying campaign, Didier Deschamps' side had to beat Ukraine in the play-offs to book their place at the finals, but Marseille forward Valbuena is confident they will shine in Brazil.

France were humiliated at the 2010 World Cup as they failed to get out of their group, finishing bottom behind South Africa with just a single point.

Valbuena insists the current squad are determined to do better this time around and give the fans something to cheer about after previous disappointments.

"(Winning would be) legendary," he told L'Equipe. "There are teams better equipped than us, but we believe we can win it.

"(Winning) our group is within our reach.

"We want to go as far as possible, put the passion in the heart of our fans.

"They do not expect it (to win). I am confident that we will succeed."

The 29-year-old has made 32 appearances for the national team since making his debut in May 2010.