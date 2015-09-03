Valdes and Berahino included in Premier League squads

Manchester United and West Brom have included Victor Valdes and Saido Berahino respectively in their 25-man Premier League squads.

Experienced goalkeeper Valdes has been frozen out at Old Trafford after falling out with Louis van Gaal and was widely expected to leave during the transfer window.

But the former Barcelona star remained beyond Tuesday's deadline and, despite being left out of United's UEFA Champions League squad when that was announced on Wednesday, he can feature in the top flight should he heal the rift with Van Gaal and be handed a lifeline.

However, it is another United goalkeeper, David de Gea, who will be of much greater concern to Van Gaal after his proposed move to Real Madrid collapsed on deadline day in farcical fashion to leave him in limbo.

De Gea, unsurprisingly, is in United's squad for the Champions League and Premier League, although it remains unclear when he will be put back into the first team, as he has not featured this season as a result of the on-going speculation surrounding him.

Like De Gea, Berahino has been involved in his own unsuccessful transfer saga. West Brom refused to allow him to leave amid a series of bids from Tottenham and the striker tweeted on Tuesday suggesting he will go on strike.

He wrote on Twitter: "Sad how i cant say exactly how the club has treated me but i can officially say i will never play [West Brom chairman] Jeremy Peace."

Berahino has been granted extra time off – he has since posted a picture of himself in a private jet seemingly heading off on holiday – and is in the West Brom list that was announced by the Premier League on Thursday along with all the other squads.