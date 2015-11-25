Valdes 'fighting to be free' from Manchester United

Manchester United outcast Victor Valdes says he is "fighting to be free" from his time in exile under Louis van Gaal.

The former Barcelona goalkeeper joined on a free transfer last season but has been frozen out after a disagreement with his manager, who accused him of refusing to play for the Under-21 side last term.

Valdes remains under contract at Old Trafford and he has taken to social media to state that he will continue to work hard behind the scenes in order to earn a transfer in January.

"Not to let down those who want to see me play again - that's my motivation," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

"I fight to be free and enjoy my profession."

Valdes attached an image of him holding a piece of paper in his hand, which read: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

The 33-year-old has been linked with sides including Newcastle United and Espanyol.