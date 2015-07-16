Valdes hits back at United on Twitter

Victor Valdes has hit back at Manchester United after Louis van Gaal said the goalkeeper was to be sold for refusing to play in the reserves.

United manager Van Gaal said on Wednesday that there was "no place" for someone like Valdes, who joined the club in January.

Van Gaal left Valdes out of the United squad for the pre-season tour of the US but Valdes posted an emphatic response to the claims on social networking site Twitter on Thursday.

The Spain international posted three screenshots of games he had played in for United's Under-21 side and one image of him in the changing room after a game with some players, including midfielder Anderson.

He captioned the images with: ".....? #respect".

Valdes made two appearances for United's first-team last season.