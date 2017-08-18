Valencia complete deal for Arsenal defender Gabriel

Valencia have signed Gabriel Paulista for a reported €11milllion, the centre-back agreeing a five-year deal at the club after leaving Arsenal.

Gabriel joined the Premier League side from Villarreal in January 2015 and made 64 appearances in all competitions during his two-and-a-half years in north London.

Valencia, who will present the defender to the media on Saturday, confirmed Gabriel's contract runs until 2022 and has a release clause of €80m.

"We would like to thank Gabriel for his contribution to the club and to wish him well for his return to LaLiga with Valencia," an official Arsenal statement read.

Gabriel has been allowed to leave Arsenal despite left-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac starting in a back three in their Premier League opener at home to Leicester City last week.

The Brazilian could make his Valencia debut at the Santiago Bernabeu when Marcelino's side take on Real Madrid in LaLiga on August 27.