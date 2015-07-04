Valencia complete Mina swoop

Valencia have continued their close-season spending spree with the acquisition of promising Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina on a six-year contract.

The 19-year-old scored seven goals in 20 Liga games for Celta last season as they finished eighth, a campaign strong enough to attract the attention of Valencia, who qualified for the UEFA Champions League with a fourth-placed finish.

Mina - a product of Celta's youth academy - becomes the sixth new signing at Mestalla ahead of next season as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a return to Europe's top table.

"It's like I am in a dream. To reach a large club like Valencia so young is not easy, I know the responsibility I have," he told the club's official website.

"I will fight every day to repay the confidence shown by Valencia and my goal is to help my team-mates and the coach to remain one of the best teams in Spain.

"I am looking forward to playing at Mestalla and will strive to repay the love they give to all the players."