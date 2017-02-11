Valencia wants six more years at United
Antonio Valencia, 31, is looking to remain at Manchester United beyond 2018.
With the backing of his manager, converted full-back Antonio Valencia wants to stay at Manchester United for another six years.
Naturally a winger, Valencia has become a mainstay in United's defence under manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford this season.
Valencia - who will remain in Manchester until June 2018 after a one-year extension was triggered in January - has been the described as the best right-back in the world by Mourinho.
While honoured by the praise, it is not something Valencia agrees with as the 31-year-old looks to remain at United beyond 2018.
"I am very happy and I'm very grateful for the manager's words. I don't believe I'm the best but I am really pleased to still be here," Valencia told the Daily Mail.
"There was a time when I saw players of the class of Angel di Maria and Memphis Depay arriving and wondered if my time was reaching an end. Perhaps I needed to start looking for a new club. Thankfully I just concentrated and trained hard and maybe that's why I'm still here.
"Mourinho has shown faith in me to stay here so I'm delighted. I don't want to say I am 100 per cent a right back. I still feel like a right-sided attacking player but I guess I am getting there.
"It's quite tough because you need to focus even more because you're playing closer to your own goal. One misplaced pass can result in you conceding a goal.
"I feel I've improved in that area but when I'm on the attack it's like I'm in my position. But I am in the team and feel like I have the manager's backing and his trust.
"I have a new contract and I love the club, the city and my family like living here in Manchester. I would like to stay here as long as I can, five even six years, more maybe!"
United welcome Watford to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.