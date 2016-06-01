Van der Vaart wants Betis exit

Rafael van der Vaart has set his sights on a Real Betis exit during the close-season following a disappointing first season with the club.

Having left Hamburg for Spain ahead of the 2015-16 season, Van der Vaart made just two league starts for his new club as they finished 10th in La Liga.

The former Real Madrid, Tottenham and Hamburg man even described being at the "lowest point" of his career after not making the Betis squad for a Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla in January.

While injury hampered his ability to settle in during his early months at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Van der Vaart has grown increasingly frustrated at a lack of opportunities.

But, while the Dutchman insists he is not content to collect a salary for sitting on the sidelines, he concedes he may be forced to stay and prove his worth.

"I'm not someone who will do nothing for three years and count the money," he is quoted as telling VARAGids. "The situation is not ideal for either the club or for me, so I hope we will find a solution.

"If another club comes during the summer, in the end I will not continue at Betis. [But] I have two more years left on my contract."