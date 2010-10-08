Van Gaal: Bayern Munich will fight back

German championship and Cup winners Bayern are in 12th place, 13 points off the top spot after seven games, but Van Gaal, who also steered them to the Champions League final last season, said the campaign still had a long way to go.

"I have full faith in the quality of the Bayern team and the quality of the coach," Van Gaal told reporters on Friday. "The Bundesliga season is far from over."

In Van Gaal's first season in charge, Bayern recorded their worst start in 43 years but roared back to clinch the domestic double and lose in the Champions League final to Inter Milan.

Two of their key players, wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, have been out injured, dealing a major blow to the club's front line who have managed only five league goals so far.

Frenchman Ribery, who tore an ankle ligament, should be back before the winter break while Dutchman Robben, who aggravated a muscle injury at the World Cup in South Africa, will be fit in time for the second part of the season, Bayern's sporting director Christian Nerlinger said on Friday.

"We are convinced that Arjen will be with us in the training camp in January and will be fully fit when the league resumes after the winter break," Nerlinger said.

"Ribery will hit top form even before the winter break."