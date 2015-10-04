Van Gaal: "Boring" tag does not bother me

Louis van Gaal has insisted he is not bothered by claims that Manchester United under his tenure are a boring team.

The Old Trafford-based side have conceded just five goals in the Premier League so far this season and have already kept six clean sheets in all competitions.

They have been less impressive going forward - particularly before the arrival of Anthony Martial from Monaco - and were regularly criticised for their lack of attacking prowess in the early stages of the season.

Nevertheless, Van Gaal sees no reason for concern and has insisted that they are still very much a team in transition.

"No, it doesn't bother me when people say we are boring," Van Gaal was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"Because I think we are in transition.

"I have asked for three years. We communicated that when I presented myself, so everybody knows it is like that.

"Everybody sees the progression we have developed already.

"At all of my clubs, I have had bad matches and fantastic matches, so it's a part of football."