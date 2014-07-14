Van Gaal calls for United to match Dutch spirit

The 62-year-old, who was confirmed as David Moyes' replacement in May, is to set to start work with the 20-time English champions this week after his spell in charge of the Netherlands ended with a comfortable 3-0 win over World Cup hosts Brazil on Saturday.

That victory ensured third place at football's grandest event for the Netherlands, who had been tipped to struggle in South America and surprised many with their performances.

Van Gaal will spend time with his new players at United's training complex prior to a pre-season tour of the United States.

The former Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss insists he does not need a rest following his World Cup exertions, and believes United need to display the same spirit his Dutch side did if they are to bounce back from a disappointing seventh-place finish last term.

"It's great to have such an exciting challenge," Van Gaal told the club's official website. "To work daily with young people is something that I don't need time off to rest for.

“I'm looking forward to it. I've only met two people from the daily management at the club - the chief scout and the chief executive officer. And I've met two of the owners. It's time that I get to know more people at the club.

“I hope the group in Manchester will become like this [Netherlands] one. We have to sing from the same hymn sheet.

"I hope at Manchester United I can do my best. I will do my best. Whether that's enough for the fans I will wait and see, but I genuinely hope that will be the case."