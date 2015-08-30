Van Gaal in the dark over De Gea future

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal concedes he does not know whether goalkeeper David de Gea will leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

De Gea has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for months and, with the Spanish window set to close on Monday, time is running out to complete a deal.

The Spain international has not featured for United this season, with new signing Sergio Romero taking up the starting berth.

Asked whether De Gea would stay, Van Gaal said: "I don't know.

"You can ask of all the players but you will have to wait and see until Manchester United make an announcement or the club where he is going to make an announcement.

"I don't want to interfere. As a manager, we have divided our tasks and the task is for Ed Woodward, not me.

"I don't want to interfere with words or nothing.

"I haven't said anything about a transfer, I've only said it is a process, we have to wait and see.

"The club shall announce it when it is finished and so on."

Javier Hernandez could also be on his way out of Old Trafford but Van Gaal would not be drawn on whether the Mexican had been told he could leave.

"I don't say anything about conversations I have with the players because I think that is between the player and the manager," he added.