Van Gaal delighted with home FA Cup draw

Van Gaal's side were pitted against Arsene Wenger's men for the last eight on Monday, and confirmed their place with a 3-1 win at Preston North End.

Goals from Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and a late penalty from Wayne Rooney were enough to cancel out Scott Laird's opener and propel the Dutchman's squad into the quarter-finals.

Following previous away fixtures at Yeovil Town, Cambridge United and Preston, Van Gaal believes the home tie suits his side better and relishes the challenge that the London club will bring,

"The most important thing is that we have a draw at home," he told the club's official website.

"In FA Cup matches, I believe that is important, so I am pleased that we get to play against Arsenal at home.

"Every game in the FA Cup is difficult to win because every team is giving everything.

"You have also seen it in this round how many better situated teams have lost.

"So what is very important is that we will play at home for the first time."