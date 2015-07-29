Van Gaal expecting big season from Shaw
Injuries curtailed Luke Shaw in his first season at Old Trafford but the Manchester United full-back has hit the ground running in 2015-16.
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has tipped promising left-back Luke Shaw to shine in the Premier League this season.
Shaw struggled in his debut season at Old Trafford in 2014-15, with injuries and fitness issues limiting the England international to just 16 league appearances following his big-money transfer from Southampton.
The 20-year-old appears to have put those woes behind him, having featured in all three of United's International Champions Cup fixtures after taking a fitness coach on holiday to Dubai in a bid to stay in shape.
"Luke Shaw is a big talent," said van Gaal. "He's very young so it's not so easy for him to come from Southampton to as big a club as Manchester United.
"He has the benefit that he's an Englishman. Memphis Depay is a Dutchman and it's a different culture, a different rhythm to the game.
"So I think that it shall be the season of Luke Shaw, that I believe. I believe in him and he has to feel that, and I hope he shall show it.
"But he's only 20 years old. How many players of that age are playing in the Premier League?"
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.