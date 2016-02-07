Van Gaal hits back at media over Mourinho rumours

Louis van Gaal reacted angrily to questions about his future after Manchester United drew 1-1 away to Chelsea on Sunday.

United delivered another improved display at Stamford Bridge and looked set to end the champions' unbeaten run under Guus Hiddink when Jesse Lingard scored on 61 minutes, but Diego Costa snatched an equaliser in injury time to secure a point for the home side.

Reports this week have claimed United have already opened talks with Jose Mourinho over the prospect of replacing Van Gaal come the end of the season, and the club have not yet made any move to deny the claims - something they did when rumours of discussions with Pep Guardiola surfaced last month.

"Why does the club have to deny it when you are creating stories? You have not spoken to Ed Woodward, nor with the Glazers," Van Gaal said after the match.

"Maybe I can say that you are getting the sack tomorrow. What is your name? Maybe I can announce that. Write what you want. Maybe you can also remember the first years of Alex [Ferguson]? Maybe you can look at the statistics."

The Dutch manager was once again happy with his side's improved attacking display but was frustrated that they surrendered the win with a late goal, as they did when they drew 3-3 with Newcastle United in January.

"It was not a boring match and so for the third time in a row it was sparkling so I hope also I get the support of the media this week," he said.

"It is frustrating not a big disappointment because we played a very good match until the last quarter of the game. It is more frustrating they scored in extra time and how they scored because Daley Blind slipped more or less. It is a pity because we had the chance to score more goals, we controlled the game.

"It is not easy to play here because the level of the individual players is very high at Chelsea. Manchester United didn't win here for three years so it is not easy but it is better than last year. We played better than Chelsea last year but they won 1-0 now it is 1-1 so we improve.

"But I am frustrated when you play like we did but we are not making the gap at the top smaller. You can say it is misfortune but it is not the first time this has happened because Newcastle also equalised in added time so we have to improve in that."

United are now six points adrift of the top four and 12 behind Premier League leaders Leicester City.