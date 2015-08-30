Van Gaal: I listen to Rooney

Louis van Gaal said he takes on board advice from Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, hailing the Englishman's brutal honesty.

The Dutchman is renowned for being staunch in his views, but on the eve of their trip to Swansea City on Sunday, Van Gaal revealed Rooney is one of his confidants at the club.

"He is the most social guy and also very responsible," Van Gaal said.

"I think he trusts me, so that is very important and I trust him, so when he comes to me and has remarks I always pay attention to them.

"He also has the confidence to say things that are not always normal for players to say, so that is also good for the atmosphere in the dressing room.

"He fulfils my expectations unbelievably well. I am very happy and proud of him. As a player, he is the example for everybody because his mentality is from a very high level."

Van Gaal said being labelled ignorant of other people's views surprised him.

"I am amazed you say I am single-minded," he said.

"I have a philosophy. You have to come with good arguments to change my philosophy but when you have a better argument than me I change.

"I am an open guy. I speak about everything, but also with all my other players."

Rooney scored his first goals of the season with a hat-trick at Club Brugge, ensuring United's progression to the UEFA Champions League group stages - but a Premier League goal remains elusive three games in.