Van Gaal: No winter break in England is evil

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has labelled the lack of a winter break in English football as "evil".

The Premier League is the only major league in Europe to continue playing in mid-season, causing a hectic fixture schedule around the festive period.

Van Gaal believes the extra strain on players is having a detrimental impact and he has joined the growing calls for change.

"There is no winter break and I think that is the most evil thing of this culture," said Van Gaal.

"It is not good for English football, it is not good for the clubs or the national team and I think you should change it.

"England has not won anything for how many years? It is because all the players are exhausted at the end of the season."

Van Gaal, meanwhile, has hinted he will look at strengthening his squad in the January transfer window.

He said: "I have always preferred small selections [squads]. I think I have the smallest selection in the Premier League. Last season we had 24 players.

"We sold 15 players and bought five players. This year we have sold again or have loaned players out. Ten players have gone and only six players have been bought.

"I think 22 players and three goalkeepers is enough so I am still one short."

United are third in the Premier League table and sit just two points behind league leaders Manchester City, who visit Old Trafford on Sunday.