Van Gaal tight-lipped on De Gea

Louis van Gaal insisted he will not be discussing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's future in the media, with Real Madrid waiting in the wings.

Real are interested in attracting Madrid-born De Gea back to the Spanish capital, as the international enters the final year of his United contract.

Both teams are at loggerheads over the valuation of De Gea, while United have turned their attention to Real defender Sergio Ramos.

Van Gaal was quizzed about De Gea by Spanish TV channel Cuatro, but said: "I don't want to discuss the issue through the media.

"I will speak with my directors, not with the media. I don't have a problem."

De Gea, who moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011, kept 10 clean sheets in 37 Premier League appearances as United finished fourth in 2014-15.