Van Marwijk wants Uruguay passion in Dutch

Van Marwijk revealed on Monday that before one of the first Dutch matches of this campaign he had used the South Americans as an example of how to play matches at this level.

"If you see their passion it could serve as an example for us," the coach told a news conference.

"You always have to go on your own strength and stay close to your own football culture but there are always things you can learn from other teams."

The coach added that reaching the semi-final at a World Cup is already a great achievement for a small country like the Netherlands but that they are not satisfied yet.

The Dutch have been on a mission since Van Marwijk took over from Marco van Basten in July 2008 to win the World Cup and their key player on the pitch so far at this tournament is without doubt Dirk Kuyt.

Kuyt featured during the qualification campaign as a central striker, started the first three matches on the right flank but moved to the left to make way for Arjen Robben.

"I saw in some article that (former Liverpool manager Rafael) Benitez once said that when he writes his lineup, Kuyt is the first name he puts down," said van Marwijk.

"For me that is the same, he had a poor spell when Liverpool also struggled last season but for us Dirk is so important.

"With his enthusiasm and effort he often gives the right signal in a match and it also is infectious."

