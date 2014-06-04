Van Persie calms fears over groin injury

The Manchester United striker came off at half-time after Arjen Robben had put the hosts in front at the Amsterdam Arena, with Jeremain Lens doubling the Dutch advantage in a less-than-convincing victory.

But Van Persie was quick to reassure fans after the match, insisting that he would be ready to face defending champions Spain in the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup curtain-raiser in Salvador a week on Friday.

"You do not (need to) worry. I have a little pain in my groin," he is quoted as telling SBS 6.

"I don't even call it an injury. It (his withdrawal) was more of a precaution.

"The game next week is a lot more important."

As well as Spain, the Netherlands will come up against Chile and Australia in Group B in Brazil.