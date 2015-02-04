Vanishing spray to be introduced in Scotland

Following the success of vanishing spray at the World Cup, 13 countries - including the Premier League - now use the referees' aid, which enables officials to mark out the 10 yards required between the ball and the opposing team at a free-kick.

And now the SFA has announced its intention to deploy the tool, with Celtic's match against Dundee the first to see it used before it is implemented across all of Scotland's professional leagues and cup competitions.

John Fleming, the SFA's head of referee operations, said: "Vanishing spray is a simple yet effective tool which will aid our referees in their management of set-piece situations.

"Based on the current application and widespread use around the world, vanishing spray will undoubtedly enhance the reputation of our game.

"We are pleased to be able to roll the spray out across our senior leagues and cup competitions and look forward to seeing the benefits from this weekend in the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round."