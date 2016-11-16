VAR not ready for live testing - Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the 'video-assistant referee' system still needs to be tested further before it can implemented into live games after a trial in Tuesday's friendly between Italy and Germany.

Two of Europe's powerhouse nations played out a fairly dismal 0-0 draw at San Siro, giving Infantino and associates little to test in a bunker inside the stadium laden with television screens.

Infantino confirmed that three incidents in the game were reviewed by the video team, but all three were merely confirmation of decisions made by referee Artur Soares Dias.

"We are still testing, nothing is perfect yet," Infantino said.

"But at least we had some situations where the video assistant can help the referee and confirm his decisions.

"We will see how the system works and it will be tested further. It has to become second nature."

The technology had previously been tested in the international friendly between Italy and France in September and has also been trialled in six other countries - Australia, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and the United States.