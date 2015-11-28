Vardy reflects on 'unbelievable' record achievement

Leicester City's Premier League record breaker Jamie Vardy tried to steer clear of the hype surrounding his history-making goal against Manchester United.

After 24 minutes of Saturday's match at the King Power Stadium, Vardy burst clear of the United defence to score for an 11th successive Premier League match - surpassing the previous record of 10 set by former Old Trafford great Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's maiden United goal in first-half stoppage time secured a 1-1 draw that leaves Leicester and Louis van Gaal's team second and third in the table respectively behind Manchester City.

Vardy's goal sparked wild celebrations, led by the man himself, who reflected on his remarkable feat in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"It's unbelievable. I think I got a bit carried away with myself," he said.

"There has [been a lot of pressure this week] but obviously if I let it get to me it's going to affect the performance so I've kept my head down and tried to concentrate on a game we could get three points in.

"I'm delighted but the main thing was the performance. We put a good shift in, I think a point was a fair result."

The England striker enjoyed a memorable tussle with international colleague and in-form United centre-back Chris Smalling throughout the match, while his goal on the end of a rapid counter-attack was in keeping with the style that has fired Leicester into the upper reaches of the table.

"Obviously we've got a lot of pace and counter-attacking is a big advantage for us," Vardy said. "If we can break from a corner to get a goal it's going to benefit the team.

"I knew it was going to be a battle. He [Smalling] has been one of best defenders this season. Hopefully for neutrals it was a good battle.

"We're a bit disappointed we conceded the goal bang on half-time but overall the point was a fair result."