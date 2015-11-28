Vardy scores against United to break Premier League record

Jamie Vardy has set a new Premier League record after scoring in an 11th consecutive game in Leicester City’s top-of-the-table clash against Manchester United.

England striker Vardy began his streak three months ago by converting a penalty in the surprise league-leaders’ 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth.

A stunning effort in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Newcastle United drew Vardy level with Ruud van Nistelrooy on 10 consecutive goalscoring outings and he broke the record by scoring against the Dutchman’s former club, racing on to Christian Fuchs' 24th-minute pass and slotting past David De Gea.

The 28-year-old was playing non-league football with Fleetwood Town in 2012 but can now claim a memorable piece of Premier League history.

Vardy beat the Leicester club record by scoring in an eighth consecutive game in the 3-2 win at West Brom on October 31 and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge’s record for an Englishman in the Premier League fell during City’s next outing - their star striker once again on target from the penalty spot as Watford were beaten 2-1

The next record in Vardy’s sights is the all-time top-flight record of netting in 12 straight games - set by Sheffield United’s Jimmy Dunne in the 1931-32 season of the old First Division - that he can equal when Claudio Ranieri’s side travel to Swansea City next weekend.