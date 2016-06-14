Vardy will get 'the last word' on Arsenal move - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has not given up hope of keeping Jamie Vardy at Leicester City, but admits his star striker will have "the last word" on a potential move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to have offered Vardy a three-year deal after activating a release clause of around £20million in his contract, but the 29-year-old is thought to be delaying making a decision on his future until England's participation at Euro 2016 is over.

Vardy scored 24 Premier League goals last season as Leicester stormed to the most unlikely of title triumphs, and Ranieri wants him to stay at the King Power Stadium - even if, as he admits, the former Fleetwood Town man is free to move on should he wish.

Ranieri told Sky Italia: "We want to keep him, Arsenal have said they will pay the full release clause, but he hasn't accepted yet.

"He gets the last word."

One man who definitely will be at Ranieri's disposal next season is veteran centre-back Marcin Wasilewski, who signed a new one-year deal with the Foxes on Tuesday.