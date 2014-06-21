Vargas aiming for repeat feat against the Dutch

The South Americans were many people's dark horses for the FIFA World Cup and have not disappointed, with a maximum return of six points to show from two high-intensity performances thus far.

After beating Australia 3-1 in their opener, Chile pressed the life out of Spain in the Maracana on Wednesday, with first-half goals from Vargas and Charles Aranguiz earning them a 2-0 win which eliminated the defending champions.

With the group winner likely to avoid hosts Brazil in the second round, Vargas has his sights firmly trained on the win Chile require to secure top spot.

"We are very happy for having eliminated a world power like Spain," he said.

"Since we arrived in Brazil we have been wanting to win things.

"The Netherlands is another power and we have the idea of doing the same thing as we did in the last match.

"We want to qualify in first place."