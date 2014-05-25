Venezuela Primera: Mineros 2 Zamora 0

Mineros de Guayana were 2-0 winners in the return leg at the Centro Total de Entretenimiento Cachamay on Sunday but Zamora retained their championship after prevailing 4-3 on aggregate.

Noel Sanvicente's men won the title last season after defeating Deportivo Anzoategui.

Mineros faced an uphill task to salvage anything from the grand final play-off after they were beaten 4-1 away from home in the opening leg but they were given a glimmer of hope seven minutes before the half-time interval.

Alejandro Guerra was on hand to open the scoring with just his second goal in 10 games for the home side.

Just as Mineros appeared set to fall short in their quest to overhaul Zamora, they threw a spanner in the works with a second goal nine minutes from time.

Zamir Valoyes made no mistake from the penalty spot to set up a nervy finish.

However, that was as good as it got for Mineros, who were unable to find a decisive third goal.