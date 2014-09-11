Venezuela Wrap: Five-star Caracas thrash Aragua

The loss sent Aragua to the bottom of the 18-team league on goal difference behind Metropolitanos (both two points).

Caracas were powered to victory at their Estadio Olimpico de la UCV home via three goals inside 33 minutes, with each of Jhonder Cadiz, Ricardo Andreutti and Romulo Otero scoring.

The result was capped off by Otero's second in the 72nd minute, and a Robert Garces goal late on.

Caracas have six points from three matches, which leaves them in fifth spot with a game in hand on their surrounding rivals.

One point above Caracas in fourth are Deportivo La Guaira, who earlier won 1-0 away at Trujillanos.

Adalberto Penaranda scored the only goal in Valera, to help La Guaira bounce back from their last-start loss to Estudiantes de Merida.