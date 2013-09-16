Venezuela Wrap: Leading trio secure victories

After a 3-0 win at Zulia, Caracas claimed outright first spot on goal difference (plus eight).

Goals to Romulo Otero, Javier Guarino and Rubert Quijada sealed a comprehensive victory for Eduardo Sarago's men.

While they are holding top spot, Mineros de Guayana (plus seven) still have a game in hand - even after their 2-0 road win over Deportivo Petare.

A Zamir Valoyes brace after just 27 minutes had Mineros two goals to the good, and their clean sheet means they have conceded just once in four matches this term.

Deportivo Anzoategui (plus two) got past Atletico El Vigia 3-1, after goals to Jaime Moreno, Edwin Aguilar and Ronald Giraldo.

Zamora are a point behind the leading trio in fourth, after they were kept to a 0-0 draw at home to Atletico Venezuela.

Winless Trujillanos played out their fourth consecutive draw - a 0-0 stalemate with Estudiantes de Merida.

Yaracuyanos celebrated their first win of the season in dramatic style, with Johan Moreno scoring an 86th-minute winner as they beat Deportivo Lara 1-0.

Deportivo La Guaira also broke through for their first triumph in four, with a 1-0 home result against Llaneros de Guanare.

Deportivo Tachira had some late heroics from Yoandri Orozco to thank for their 2-1 win over Tucanes.

Aragua were denied at home to Carabobo 2-1, with Pablo Olivera's brace early in the second half earning a valuable three points for his side.