Venezuela Wrap: Zamora under siege at summit

With Zamora's Round 10 game postponed due to the Barinas-based outfit's Copa Libertadores duties coming up on Tuesday, Trujillanos and Mineros both won to edge within two points of the Primera Division's top team.

Trujillanos notched their third consecutive win with a 1-0 triumph over Deportivo Petare thanks to Irwin Anton's 66th-minute penalty.

Mineros also won 1-0 on Sunday with the Guayana-based club overcoming Yaracuyanos 1-0 through Ricardo Blanco's second-half strike.

Those victories saw both Trujillanos and Mineros rise to 20 points in second and third in the table, while Zamora (22 points) remain on top with a game in hand.

Caracas, who also have a game in hand, sit fourth with 19 points after being held to a scoreless draw at home by Atletico Venezuela.

In Maracaibo, hosts Zulia accounted for Atletico El Vigia 2-1, while in other results, Carabobo held Tucanes to a scoreless draw, Estudiantes de Merida and Deportivo Tachira drew 1-1 and Llaneros de Guanare's clash with Deportivo Lara failed to produce a goal.