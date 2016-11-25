Ventura claims Verratti is wasted in Ligue 1

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura believes Marco Verratti is wasted in Ligue 1 because Paris Saint-Germain are "never put in difficulty".

The talented midfielder has been accused by some observers of lacking consistency, but he has been largely impressive this season since overcoming the persistent groin problem which wrecked his last campaign and forced him out of Euro 2016.

Ventura has already declared his admiration for the former Pescara youngster and appears intent on building his Italy team around the 24-year-old after succeeding Antonio Conte.

But the 68-year-old hinted he believes Verratti would be better off returning to Serie A due to an apparent lack of competitiveness in Ligue 1.

That is despite the fact PSG are three points behind leaders Nice after dropping points in four league matches already this season.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again; Verratti is absolutely a good thing for Italy," he told Sky Italia.

"The problem is that he doesn't play in Italy, but in France. The rhythms are different; the strength of his team is so high that he never gets put in difficulty.

"He must get used to putting 100 per cent into matches."

Another player destined to be in the Italy reckoning for years to come is 17-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ventura is confident the teenager is set for "greatness".

"The talk around Donnarumma is the same as when [Gianluigi] Buffon started," Ventura added.

"They're players who, without wanting to increase the pressure, are pre-destined for greatness thanks to their technical, physical and mental quality.

"With Donnarumma it's not his saves, but the calm he transmits when he plays."