Verona 3 Chievo 1: Toni and Pazzini earn derby bragging rights

Verona beat local rivals Chievo 3-1 on Saturday to record just their second victory of the Serie A season.

Gigi Delneri's hosts opened the scoring in the 29th minute at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Veteran striker Luca Toni, fouled in the area by Nicolas Spolli, had his spot-kick saved by Albano Bizzarri but netted from the rebound.

It was 2-0 shortly before the hour mark, Hellas catching Chievo on the counter and Giampaolo Pazzini's volley beating Bizzarri with the aid of a deflection off Fabrizio Cacciatore.

Sergio Pellissier got one back from the spot with 19 minutes to go, Vangelis Moras giving away the penalty and receiving a second yellow card after harshly being deemed to have tugged on the shirt of Roberto Inglese.

Referee Marco Guida soon evened things up, Nicolas Spolli committing a second bookable offence when he pulled back substitute Urby Emanuelson in the 89th minute.

And Hellas put the result beyond doubt in fine style, Artur Ionita finding the top corner from outside the area with a rocket of a finish in the 95th minute.

Despite the victory, Delneri's men remain in last place, seven points from safety, while Chievo are 12th.