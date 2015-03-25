Verratti focused on future with PSG

The Italy international has become an integral part of Laurent Blanc's side this season, as they seek a third successive Ligue 1 crown together with glory in the UEFA Champions League.

His form has seen the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal linked with potential bids, while the 22-year-old has also been mooted as a makeweight in any PSG move for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

"Every Italian wants to play in Serie A," Verratti said ahead of Italy's Euro 2016 qualifier with Bulgaria on Saturday.

"But I'm building up some great experiences and for the moment I'm not nostalgic, because I'm very happy in Paris.

"When great teams look at you it's always a source of pride. It means you're doing well and you're on the right track.

"A great future stems from a great present, so I must take things one game at a time.

"The present for me is Paris and I'm delighted with the trust that I'm being given. I don't think about the future."