Verratti: I want to win the Champions League with PSG

Champions League glory is firmly in the sights of Marco Verratti after the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder signed a contract extension.

Verratti penned a new five-year deal with the French champions that will see him remain in Paris until 2021.

The 23-year-old has won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles since arriving from Pescara in 2012 and the Italian is now eyeing European success under new boss Unai Emery, having failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals in the past four seasons.

"We have already won a lot in France and I want to keep on winning and now we also hope to win in Europe because that's our aim, the club's aim," Verratti said via the club's website.

"It's a very, very ambitious aim, but I'm a player that likes this type of objective because it means you play for a big team and I'm very happy."

Verratti - a 15-time Italy international - added: "Obviously if you play for four years with the great players at this club, and are coached by a great coach, then you have to improve and I have progressed a lot here, in every department of my game, because you're playing in big games, every season you're playing in the Champions League and I think that's the best opportunity possible for a young player.

"In my four years here I have improved a lot, but I know I can still do better."