Verratti insists: I'm staying at PSG

Marco Verratti insists he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and is close to agreeing a new contract with the French champions.

The Italy international has established himself as one of Europe's finest young midfielders since joining from Pescara in 2012 and has been linked with a potential big-money move away from the Parc des Princes.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest, while former Barcelona captain Xavi has backed the Champions League holders to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Verratti's agent said earlier this month that a new deal with PSG was in the offing, however, the player himself has now stressed that his future is with Laurent Blanc's side.

"It'll be an important year, both for PSG - because we want to do as well as possible - and for Italy, looking at the Euros," he told Il Centro.

"I hope that Italy are the surprise of the tournament.

"Bayern and Barca? No, I'm staying in Paris and I'll renew my contract soon."

Verratti, who recently returned from a calf injury, has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season.